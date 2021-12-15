हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India Post

India Post Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, details here

Scroll down to check number of vacancies, age limit, salary details and the last date to apply for India Post Recruitment 2021.

Representational Image (Reuters)

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, has invited applications for various vacancies it has announced on its official website at www.indiapost.gov.in.

The vacancies have been announced for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'Sportspersons' from the open market under 'SPORTS QUOTA'.

The Department has said that the recruitment drive is being conducted for the following three posts:

  • Postal/ Sorting Assistant
  • Postman
  • Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

Interested candidates can check all the important details below.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies?

  • Postal Assistant - 31
  • Sorting Assistant - 11
  • Postman - 05
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 13 

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on December 31, 2021?

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.
  • Postman: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age. 

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary?

  • Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100).
  • Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100).
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900).

India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date?

Applicants need to apply by December 31, 2021.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Check official notification

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
