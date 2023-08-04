India Post Recruitment 2023: Apply For More Than 30,000 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

India Post Recruitment 2023: India Post has issued a notification for Gramin Dak Sevak positions and has begun the online application process today, August 3. Interested candidates can apply online through India Post's official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in through August 23. Candidates will be allowed to revise their applications from August 24 to August 26.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

The purpose of this recruitment drive is to fill 30041 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions.



India Post Jobs 2023: Eligibility

The openings are divided into several categories, with a large number of posts available for General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PWD candidates. The application cost is Rs. 100 for General and OBC candidates, while SC/ST/Female candidates are exempt.

India Post Vacancies 2023: Educational Qualification

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with Mathematics and English (studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education in India by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

Candidates must have studied the native language as an obligatory or elective subject up to the secondary level.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Starting Date August 3, 2023 Last date August 23, 2023 Last date of fee payment August 23, 2023 Application edit/correction August 24 to 26 Exam date/ merit list To be available soon

India Post Jobs 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the India Post website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

2. Locate and click on the GDS Recruitment 2023 link or area on the homepage.

3. Carefully read the recruiting announcement to grasp the eligibility criteria and other key details.

4. To begin the application process, click on the "Apply Online" or "Registration" link.

5. Enter the relevant information, such as personal information, educational credentials, and contact information.

6. Upload scanned copies of required papers, pictures, and signatures in accordance with the standards. Pay any required application fees and submit the form.

India Post Jobs: Application Fees

Candidates must pay a cost of Rs 100 as an application fee. All female and transgender candidates, as well as all SC/ST candidates, are exempt from paying the application cost.

Before submitting the final version, double-check all of the details. Take a printout of the application form after it has been successfully submitted for future reference. Keep an eye out for any updates or announcements from India Post about the recruitment process.