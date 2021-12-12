India Post Recruitment: 60 vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, check details here

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, has announced as many as 60 vacancies on its official website at www.indiapost.gov.in.
It has invited applications for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'Sportspersons' from the open market under 'SPORTS QUOTA'.
The Department said that the recruitment is being conducted for the following posts:
- Postal/ Sorting Assistant
- Postman
- Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
- Postal Assistant - 31
- Sorting Assistant - 11
- Postman - 05
- Multi-Tasking Staff - 13
India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: As on December 31, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.
- Postman: As on December 31, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.
- Multi-Tasking Staff: As on December 31, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.
India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary
- Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100).
- Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100).
- Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900).
India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date
Interested candidates can apply till December 31, 2021.
Check India Post Recruitment 2021 official notification
