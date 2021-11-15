हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Post Recruitment 2021

India Post Recruitment (Maharashtra): Over 250 Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, details here

Interested candidates can check all the important details below.

India Post Recruitment (Maharashtra): Over 250 Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, details here

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts' Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, has announced over 250 vacancies and has invited applications from eligible Indian candidates.

Online applications have been invited for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'Sportspersons' from the open market under 'SPORTS QUOTA' for filling the vacancy of years up to 2020 in the Maharashtra Postal Circle.

It has announced as many as 257 vacancies for the direct recruitment of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota.

India Post has also issued a notification regarding the same on its official website (www.indiapost.gov.in).

The recruitment of eligible sportsperson will be made to the following posts:

  • Postal Assistant (PA) in Post Offices/SBCO / Administrative Offices / Sub Ordinate Offices
  • Sorting Assistant (SA) in Railway Mail Service offices
  • Postman (PM) in Post Offices/Mail Guard in Railway Mail Services offices
  • Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in Administrative Offices / Post Offices/ Railway Mail Service offices

Interested candidates can check all the important details below.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Postal Assistant - 93
  • Sorting Assistant - 09
  • Postman - 113
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 42 

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: As on November 27, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.
  • Postman: As on November 27, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: As on November 27, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age. 

India Post Recruitment 2021: Scale of Pay

  • Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100) plus admissible allowances 
  • Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100) plus admissible allowances 
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900) plus admissible allowances 

India Post Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

Interested candidates can fill up ONLINE application online on https://dopsportsrecruitment.in. Online submission of applications will contain three stages.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Eligible candidates can apply till November 27, 2021 (6 PM).  

India Post Recruitment 2021: Check official notification

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India Post Recruitment 2021India Post RecruitmentJobssarkari naukri
Next
Story

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced for apprentice posts on iocl.com, check details here

Must Watch

PT54S

Idol of Mother Annapurna to be reinstalled in Kashi Vishwanath temple