India Post Recruitment (Maharashtra): Over 250 Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, details here

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts' Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, has announced over 250 vacancies and has invited applications from eligible Indian candidates.

Online applications have been invited for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'Sportspersons' from the open market under 'SPORTS QUOTA' for filling the vacancy of years up to 2020 in the Maharashtra Postal Circle.

It has announced as many as 257 vacancies for the direct recruitment of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota.

India Post has also issued a notification regarding the same on its official website (www.indiapost.gov.in).

The recruitment of eligible sportsperson will be made to the following posts:

Postal Assistant (PA) in Post Offices/SBCO / Administrative Offices / Sub Ordinate Offices

in Post Offices/SBCO / Administrative Offices / Sub Ordinate Offices Sorting Assistant (SA) in Railway Mail Service offices

in Railway Mail Service offices Postman (PM) in Post Offices/Mail Guard in Railway Mail Services offices

in Post Offices/Mail Guard in Railway Mail Services offices Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in Administrative Offices / Post Offices/ Railway Mail Service offices

Interested candidates can check all the important details below.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Postal Assistant - 93

- 93 Sorting Assistant - 09

- 09 Postman - 113

113 Multi-Tasking Staff - 42

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: As on November 27, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

As on November 27, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age. Postman: As on November 27, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age

As on November 27, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age Multi-Tasking Staff: As on November 27, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Scale of Pay

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100) plus admissible allowances

- Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100) plus admissible allowances Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100) plus admissible allowances

Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100) plus admissible allowances Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900) plus admissible allowances

India Post Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

Interested candidates can fill up ONLINE application online on https://dopsportsrecruitment.in. Online submission of applications will contain three stages.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Eligible candidates can apply till November 27, 2021 (6 PM).

