Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Apply for Group ‘C’ Civilian posts, check details here

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for Group C Civilian Posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by sending their application to the concerned Stations/ Units. This recruitment drive will fill up 5 posts of Cook in the organization.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in ‘Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar’.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Cook OG, Air Officer Commanding AF Bidar - 2

Cook OG, Commandant Air Force Academy Hyderabad - 3

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed matriculation from a recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering. 1-year experience in the trade.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Age limit

To apply for the post the candidate must be between 18 years to 25 years of age.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Detailed notification

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a written exam. The written test will be based on General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness, and Trade/Post related questions.

Live TV