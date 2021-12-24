Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check last date and other important details

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army has announced bumper vacancies for its Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135) and has invited applications from interested unmarried male Engineering Graduates.

According to the notification released on the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in, the 135th TGC will commence in July 2022 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

Scroll down to check the total number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limit, how to apply and the last date to fill the application forms.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies?

Civil/ Building Construction Technology: 09

Architecture: 01

Mechanical: 05

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 03

Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ MSc Computer Science: 08

Information Technology: 03

Electronics & Telecommunication: 01

Telecommunication: 01

Electronics & Communication: 02

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics: 01

Electronics: 01

Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01

Production: 01

Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 01

Opto Electronics: 01

Automobile Engg: 01

Indian Army Recruitment: Educational Qualification?

Candidates should have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or should be in the final year of the Engineering Degree course. Candidates studying in the final year of the Engg degree course need to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by July 1 2022 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at IMA.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Age Limit?

Applicants need to have been born between July 2, 1995, and July 1, 2002.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Last Date?

The last date to apply is January 4, 2022 (3 PM).

