हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Check eligibility, payscale, and important details

Interested candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of the Indian Army, jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Check eligibility, payscale, and important details

New Delhi: The Indian Army has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of officers under the Territorial Army. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts (Indian Army Recruitment 2021) by visiting the official website of the Indian Army, jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for these posts is August 19, 2021.

Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (Indian Army Recruitment 2021) by clicking on this DIRECT link. They are also advised to go through the official notification of the Indian Army before applying for the recruitment drive.

 

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Online application began on: July 20, 2021
Last date to apply online: 19 August 2021
Exam date: 26 September 2021

 

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Territorial Army Officer

 

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be graduate from any recognized university.

 

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates’ age limit should be between 18 to 42 years.

 

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs. 200/- towards application fee.

 

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for screening (interview followed by written test) by the Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) of respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters. The final selection will be based on tests conducted by Services Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board.

 

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Payscale 

Lieutenant – Level 10- 56,100 – 1,77,500 15500/-

Captain – Level 10A – 6,13,00 – 1,93,900 15500/-

Major – Level 11 – 6,94,00 – 2,07,200 15500/-

Lieutenant Colonel – Level – 12A- 1,21,200 – 2,12400 15500/-

Col – Level 13 – 1,30,600 – 2,15,900 15500/-

Brigadier – Level 13A – 1,39,600 – 2,17,600 15500/-

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Army Recruitment 2021Indian ArmyIndian Army jobsTerritorial ArmyTerritorial army recruitment 2021
Next
Story

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 280 civilian posts before THIS date

Must Watch

PT7M1S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day