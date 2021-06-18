हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Golden opportunity to earn salary upto Rs 2.5 lakh without any exam

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Candidates looking forward to apply for these posts should have a graduate degree or equivalent from a recognized university with minimum 50 per cent marks. They should also have working experience of at least 2-3, as applicable in Senior Division/Wing of NCC.  

File Photo

New Delhi: The Indian Army has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of officers under the NCC Special Entry Scheme (Indian Army Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible male and female candidates, who want to apply for these posts, can complete the registration online by visiting the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in.  

The registration process for these posts started on June 16 and will conclude on July 15, 2021. Under this recruitment process, a total of 55 posts will be filled.

Candidates can also directly apply for these posts (Indian Army Recruitment 2021) by clicking on the link, joinindianarmy.nic.in/index.htm. One can check the official notification by visiting, joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata.

Important dates for Indian Army Recruitment 2021:

Starting date to apply: June 16
Last date to apply online: July 21

Vacancy details for Indian Army Recruitment 2021:

NCC Male: 50 Posts
NCC Female: 5 Posts

Eligibility criteria for Indian Army Recruitment 2021:

Candidates should have a graduate degree or equivalent from a recognized university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. They should also have working experience of at least 2-3, as applicable in the Senior Division/Wing of NCC.
 

