Indian Army

Indian Army recruitment 2021: Join force without any exam, check vacancy, pay scale, eligibility, other details

The Indian Army has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of officers under the NCC Special Entry Scheme for both male and female candidates. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for Indian Army recruitment by visiting the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date for registration is July 15, 2021.

Candidates can find the direct link to apply for Indian Army recruitment 2021 here. Candidates are requested to go through the official notification of Indian Army recruitment 2021 before applying for these posts. A total of 55 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

 

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Start date for online application- June 16

Last date to apply online- July 15

 

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

NCC Male – 50 Posts

NCC Female – 5 Posts

 

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have a graduate degree or equivalent from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks. They should also have working experience of at least two/three years (as applicable) in the Senior Division/Wing of NCC.

 

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection process consists of shortlisting of candidates followed by an SSB interview. Those candidates who will be shortlisted will be eligible to undergo SSB rounds at the selection center. Candidates will be put through a two-stage selection process. Those who clear Stage I will move to Stage II. Candidates who fail in Stage I will be sent back.

