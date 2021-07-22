Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Registration open for Officer posts, apply at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in

New Delhi: Indian Army is looking to recruit for non-departmental Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official site of Indian Territorial Army on jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

The applications for the Officer posts were opened on July 20, 2021. The last date to apply for these job post is August 19, 2021.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must possess a graduation degree from any recognised university. The age limit of the ideal candidate should be between 18 to 42 years of age as on the last day of filling out the application.

Selection criteria:

Candidates will have to undergo a written exam. They will be called for an interview only if they pass the written exam. The exam will be held on September 26, 2021.

The maximum time allotted for each paper will be 2 hrs and the papers will be conducted in two sessions. It will be an objective type exam and candidates have to score a minimum of 40 percent marks in each part of the paper separately and an overall average of 50 per cent to qualify for the exam. Only the shortlisted candidates will be notified for interviews.

Salary:

The selected candidates will get paid between Rs 56, 100 and Rs 1,77,500.

For further details, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website of Indian Territorial Army.

