हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: More than 180 vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in - Know details here

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: A notification has been released on the Indian Army's official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: More than 180 vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in - Know details here
The Course will commence in October 2022 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Indian Army Jobs:  The Indian Army has announced more than 180 vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. As per the notification released on the Indian Army's official website (joinindianarmy.nic.in), applications have been invited from unmarried male and unmarried female Engineering Graduates.

Applications have also been invited from the Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army.

The Course, the notification states, will commence in October 2022 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

  • For SSC(Tech) - 175
  • For SSCW(Tech) - 14
  • For Widows of Defence Personnel - 02

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

​Candidates should have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or should be in the final year of the Engineering Degree course.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

  • SSC (Tech) and SSCW(Tech) - 20 to 27 years as on October 1, 2022 (Candidates born between 02 Oct 1995 and 01 Oct 2002, both days inclusive).
  • For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel: A maximum of 35 years of age as on October 1, 2022.

Indian Army Jobs: How to apply

Candidates need to apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Jobs: Last date

The last date to apply is April 6 (3 PM).

Indian Army Recruitment: Check official notification

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ArmyIndian Army recruitmentIndian Army Recruitment 2022JobsJobs 2022
Next
Story

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Over 3,500 vacancies announced at ssc.nic.in, details here

Must Watch

PT13M25S

Russia Ukraine War: Command post of AFU Battery, Artillery Mount destroyed