Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Over 180 vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check eligibility and other details

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has announced over 180 vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

A notification has been released on the Indian Army's official website (joinindianarmy.nic.in), which states that applications have been invited from eligible unmarried male and unmarried female Engineering Graduates and from Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army.

According to the notification, the Course will commence in October 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

For SSC(Tech) - 175

For SSCW(Tech) - 14

For Widows of Defence Personnel - 02 (SSC(W) Tech - 01 and SSC(W)(Non Tech)(Non UPSC) - 01)

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification?

​Candidates need to have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or should be in the final year of the Engineering Degree course.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

SSC (Tech) and SSCW(Tech) - 20 to 27 years as on October 1, 2022 (Candidates born between 02 Oct 1995 and 01 Oct 2002, both days inclusive).

For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel: A maximum of 35 years of age as on October 1, 2022.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

The candidates are needed to only apply ONLINE via www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. They are also required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after final closure of online application on last day.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last date?

The last date to apply is April 6 (3 PM).

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

Live TV