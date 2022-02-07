Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, details here

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

The applications have been invited from unmarried male and unmarried female Law graduates for grant of Short Service Commission in Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch.

As per the detailed notification released at joinindianarmy.nic.in, the officers will be on probation for a period of six months from the date they receive their commission.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

Men - 06

Women - 03

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates should have a minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination).

They should also be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State.

The candidate should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Between 21 to 27 years (As on July 1, 2022)

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates need to apply ONLINE at the official website (www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is February 17 (3 PM).

Interested candidates are advised to keep visiting www.joinindianarmy.nic.in for the latest updates.

