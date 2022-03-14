Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies released at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check eligibility, other details here

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Candidates wanting to join the Indian Armed Forces have a great opportunity as the Indian Army has announced several vacancies.

According to a notification released on the Indian Army's official website (joinindianarmy.nic.in), applications have been invited from eligible unmarried male and unmarried female Engineering Graduates and from Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army.

The notification states that the Course will commence in October 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

For SSC(Tech) - 175

For SSCW(Tech) - 14

For Widows of Defence Personnel - 02 (SSC(W) Tech - 01 and SSC(W)(Non Tech)(Non UPSC) - 01)

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

​Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

SSC (Tech) and SSCW(Tech) - 20 to 27 years as on October 1, 2022 (Candidates born between 02 Oct 1995 and 01 Oct 2002, both days inclusive).

For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel: A maximum of 35 years of age as on October 1, 2022.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Applications will only be accepted ONLINE on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on ‘Officer Entry Appy/Login’

Click ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.

After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.

A page ‘Officers Selection – ‘Eligibility’ will open. Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course.

A page ‘Application Form’ will open.

Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill details as required under various segments

After filling details on the last segment, click on ‘Submit’.

The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after final closure of online application on last day.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last date

Candidates need to apply by April 6 (3 PM).

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

