Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Several Vacancies Released at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Details

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: The Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male and unmarried female Law Graduates for the grant of Short Service Commission in the Army for the Judge Advocate General Branch. According to a notification released on the official website (https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in), the Short Service Commission will be granted to male and female candidates in the regular Army for 14 years -- for an initial period of 10 years extendable by a further period of four years.

Selected candidates will be detailed for Pre-Commission training at OTA, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit, up to the number of available vacancies, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

"Candidates will neither be allowed to marry during the period of training nor will he/she be allowed to live with parents/guardians. Candidates must not marry until they complete the full training at OTA," the official notification read.

"A candidate if he/she marries, while under training, shall be discharged and will be liable to refund all expenditure incurred on him/her by the Government," it added.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Men - 06



Women - 03

Indian Army Recruitment: Educational Qualification

A candidate needs to have a minimum 55% aggregate marks in his/her LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10 plus 2) examination.

In addition, the CLAT PG Score of the preceding year is mandatory for all candidates (including LLM qualified and LLM appearing candidates) who apply for courses starting in a particular year.

The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State.

The Candidate should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Indian Army Jobs 2023: Age Limit

A candidate should be 21 to 27 years as on July 1, 2023 (Born not earlier than July 2, 1996, and not later than July 1, 2002; both dates inclusive).

Army Recruitment: How To Apply

Applications will only be accepted online on the website -- www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registrations are not required if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Fill out the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.

After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.

A page ‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’ will open.

Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course.

A page ‘Application Form’ will open. Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill in details as required under various segments.

‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment.

After filling in details on the last segment, you will move to the page ‘Summary of your information’ wherein you can check and edit the entries already made. Only after ascertaining the correctness of all your details, click on ‘Submit’.

Please note that the candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after the final closure of the online application on the last day.

Army Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply

The last date to apply is February 16 (3 PM).