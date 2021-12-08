Indian Army Recruitment: 40 vacancies released at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check details here

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: As part of its recruitment drive, the Indian Army has invited applications from eligible unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for its Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135).

According to the notification released on the official website (joinindianarmy.nic.in) on Monday (December 6), the 135th TGC will commence in July 2022 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

Indian Army Recruitment: Vacancy Details (Engineering Streams)

Civil/ Building Construction Technology: 09

Architecture: 01

Mechanical: 05

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 03

Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ MSc Computer Science: 08

Information Technology: 03

Electronics & Telecommunication: 01

Telecommunication: 01

Electronics & Communication: 02

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics: 01

Electronics: 01

Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01

Production: 01

Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 01

Opto Electronics: 01

Automobile Engg: 01

Indian Army Recruitment: Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of the Engg degree course need to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by July 1 2022 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at IMA.

Indian Army Recruitment: Age Limit

Candidates born between July 2, 1995, and July 1 2002, both dates inclusive.

Indian Army Recruitment: How to Apply

Candidates can ONLY APPLY ONLINE through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ link and then on the ‘Registration’ option.

Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.

After getting registered, click on the ‘Apply Online’ option under Dashboard.

You will be redirected to a page Officers Selection ‘Eligibility’ will open. Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Technical Graduate Course.

A page ‘Application Form’ will open. Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill in details as required.

‘Save & Continue’ each time before going to the next segment.

Click on ‘Submit’ after ascertaining the correctness of your details.

Indian Army Recruitment: Last Date

The application portal has been opened on December 6 and candidates can apply till January 4, 2022 (3 PM).

