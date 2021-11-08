Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Vacancies announced for Soldier General Duty, Tech (AE), Tradesmen, check details

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Monday (November 8, 2021) announced that the Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held in Secunderabad for several posts including Soldier General Duty and Soldier Tech (AE).

It, however, said that the conduct of the Army recruitment rally is subject to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Interested candidates can check all the details below.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Vacancy details

Soldier General Duty

Soldier Tech (AE)

Soldier Tradesmen

Soldier Clk/SKT (AOC ward only) Category.

Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category)

Outstanding Sportsmen who have represented in any of the following fields -- Boxing, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Swimming, Wrestling, Athletics, Kabbadi and Cricket can participate along with their certificate. The candidate should have represented a state or country in national or international competitions either at the senior or junior level. The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Age limit

Soldier General Duty - 17.5 to 21 years

Soldier Tech (AE) - 17.5 to 21 years

Soldier Tradesmen - 17.5 to 23 Yrs

Soldier Clk/SKT - 17.5 to 23 Yrs

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Education

Soldier General Duty - Matriculation/ SSC with 33% in each subject and 45% aggregate.

Soldier Tech (AE) - 10+2/Intermediate pass in Science with PCM and English and with 50% marks in aggregate (40% in each subject).

Soldier Tradesmen - Class 10th certificate with simple pass (33%) percentage.

Soldier Clk/SKT - 10+2/Intermediate pass in any stream with 60% marks in aggregate and min 50% in each subject. 50% in English, Maths / Accounts/ Bookkeeping in class 12th is a must.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Important dates

The Army recruitment rally will be conducted from November 29, 2021, to January 30, 2022.

Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) are required to report at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre Secunderabad at 8 AM on November 26, 2021, for sports trial.

The Ministry of Defence informed that for other details, candidates can contact Headquarters AOC centre, East Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad (TS) 500015. For more information about recruitment rally, candidates can also contact Headquarters AOC Centre through e-mail at airawat0804@nic.in and www.joinindianarmy@nic.in.

