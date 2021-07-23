Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Vacancies for soldiers open across India, check important details

The Indian Army holds recruitment rallies across India annually for filling soldier posts such as Soldier General Duty, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk, and Soldier Tradesman and Soldier Technical in various departments. Candidates should check the location-wise schedule, eligibility criteria for the posts, selection process, physical requirements, and all the other important details properly before applying for the posts in the Indian Army.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021- Eligibility Criteria:

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

1. Soldier GD: candidate should have passed Matric with a minimum of 33% or equivalent.

2. Soldier Technical: candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or equivalent.

3. Soldier Technical (Ammunition Examiner): candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or three-year diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Automobile/Computer science and Electronic & Instrumentation).

4. Soldier Nursing Assistant/NA Veterinary: candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or B.Sc (Botany/Zoology/Bioscience) and English.

5. Soldier Clerks/SKT: candidate should have passed 10+2 with minimum 60% and should have studied English and Mathematics/Accounting/Bookkeeping with minimum 50% marks.

6. Soldier Tradesmen (All Arms): 10th / ITI in relevant trade.

7. Soldier Tradesmen: 8th pass

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 - Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Fitness Test, Physical Measurement Test, Medical and Written Examination.

Physical Fitness Test (PFT):

To determine the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), the following tests carrying 100 marks are held:

1. 1.6 Km Run

2. Pull-Ups

3. Balance

4. 9 Feet Ditch

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 - Schedule:

Jorhat (Assam):

Rally Date 06 Feb 2021 to 19 Feb 2021

Apply Date: 25 December to 23 January 2021 (Last date for Online registration)

Admit Card Dates: 24 Jan to 30 Jan 2021

Mariani (Assam):

Rally Date 06 Feb 2021 to 25 Feb 2021

Apply Date: 25 Dec 20 to 23 Jan 2021

Admit Card Dates: 24 Jan 2021 to 05 Feb 2021

Kannur Rally 2021 by Calicut for Lakshadweep:

Rally Date 20 February to 31 March 2021 (Exact Dates to be announced)

Apply Date: 23 December 2020 to 05 February 2021

Admit Card Dates: one week prior

Kannur Rally 2021 by Calicut for Mahe:

Rally Date 20 February to 31 March 2021 (Exact Dates to be announced)

Apply Date: 23 December 2020 to 05 February 2021

Admit Card Dates: one week prior

ARO Gaya:

For all trades

Rally Date to be announced later

Apply Date: 20 December 2020 to 2 February 2021

Admit Card Dates: 15 Dates prior

Kathihar:

Rally Date To be announced soon

Apply Dates: 20 Dec to 2 Feb 2021

Admit Card Date: one week prior

Katihar Rally (Tradesman):

Rally Date To be announced soon

Apply Dates: 20 Dec to 2 Feb 2021

Admit Card Date: one week prior

Kannur (Kerala):

Rally Date: 20 February to 31 March 2021 (exact dates to be announced)

Apply Dates:20 December 2020 to 02 February 2021

Admit Card Dates: one week prior

Ranikhet:

Rally Date: 15 Feb 2021 to 23 Feb 2021

Apply Dates: 17 Dec 2020 to 30 Jan 2021

Admit Card: 31 Jan 2021 to 01 Feb 2021

ARO Almora (Ranikhet):

Rally Date: 24 Feb 2021 to 10 Mar 2021

Apply Date: 17 Dec 2020 to 30 Jan 2021

Admit Card: 08 Feb 2021 to 14 Feb 2021

Sambalpur (Odisha):

Rally Date; 02 March 2021 to 11 March 2021

Apply Date: 5 January to 15 February

Telangana:

Rally Date: 05 Mar 2021 to 24 Mar 2021

Apply Date: 19 Jan 2021 to 17 Feb 2021

Admit Card: 18 Feb 2021

Rohtak:

Rally Date: 03 May 2021 to 20 May 2021

Apply Date: 4 April to 17 May

Admit Card Date: 18 April onwards

Alwar:

Rally Date: 20 April to 15 May

Apply Date: 20Feb 2021 to 06 Apr 2021

Admit Card Date: 10 days prior

Shillong:

Rally Date: 07 Apr 2021 to 16Apr

Apply Date: 27 Feb 2021 to 28 Mar 2021

Admit Card: 29 Mar to 01Apr

Bangalore:

Rally Date: 07 May 2021 to 12 May 2021

Apply Date: 13 March to 26 March

Admit Card: 10 days prior

Muzaffarnagar:

Rally Date: 12 May 2021 to 31 May 2021

Apply Date: 13 Mar 2021 to 26Apr 2021

Admit Card Date: 27 April onwards

Srinagar:

Rally Date: 17 May 2021 to 28 May 2021

Apply Date: 02 April 2021 to 01 May 2021

Admit Card Date: 02 May 2021 to 15 May 2021

Bareily:

Rally Date: 07 Jun 2021 to 30 Jun 2021

Apply Date: 08 April 2021 to 22 May 2021

Admit Card: 23 May 2021

Ambala:

Rally Date 07 Jun 2021 to 25 Jun 2021

Apply Online: 08 April 2021 to 22 May 2021

Admit Card: 23 May 2021

Jaipur:

Rally Date: 11 Jul to 02 Aug 2021

Apply Date:14 May 2021 to 27 Jun 2021

Jhunjhunu:

Rally Date: 11 Jul to 02 Aug 2021

Apply Date:14 May 2021 to 27 Jun 2021

Jodhpur:

Rally Date: 11 Jul to 02 Aug 2021

Apply Date:14 May 2021 to 27 Jun 2021

Kota:

Rally Date: 11 Jul to 02 Aug 2021

Apply Date:14 May 2021 to 27 Jun 2021

Kargil:

Rally Date: 24 Jun 2021 to 30 Jun 2021

Apply Date: 25 Apr 2021 to 08 Jun 2021

Admit Card Date:09 Jun 2021 to 22 Jun 2021

Ahmedabad:

Rally Date: 05 August 2021 to 22 August

Apply Date: 06 June 2021 and close on 20 July 2021

Admit Card: 21 July 2021 to 04 August 2021.

Patiala:

Rally Date: 06 Aug 2021 to 20 Aug 2021

Apply Date: 6 June to 20 July 2021

Admit Card Date: 21 July to 5 August 2021

Vishakhapatnam:

Rally Date: 16 August to 31 August 2021

Apply Date: 20 June 3 August 2021

Admit Card Date: 9 August onwards

Rohtak (Haryana):

Rally Date: 20 Aug 2021 to 03 Sep 2021

Apply Online: 06 Jul 2021 to 13 Aug 2021

Admit Card: 14 Aug 2021 onwards

Varanasi (UP):

Rally Date: 06 Sep 2021 to 30 Sep 2021

Apply Online: 08 Jul 2021 to 21 Aug 2021

Admit Card: 22 Aug 2021 onwards

Charkhi Dadri:

Rally Date: 14 Dec 2021 to 31 Dec 2021

Apply Date: 06 Jul 2021 to 13 Aug 2021

Admit Card: 1 week prior

Amritsar:

Rally Date: 06 September 2021 to 25 September 2021

Apply Date: 08 July 2021 to 21 August 2021

Admit Card: 22 August 2021 to 31 August 2021

Baracckpore:

The exact date of the rally will be confirmed later

Apply Date: 08 July 2021 to 21 August 2021

Admit Card Date: 15 days prior

Ahmednagar:

07 September 2021 to 23 September 2021

Apply Date: 09 July 2021 to 22 August 2021

Admit Card: 24 August 2021

Nagarcoil (Kanniyakumari):

Rally Date: 15 to 30 September 2021

Apply Date: 17 July to 30 Aug

Admit Card Date: after 6 Sept

Punjab, J&K and Ladakh:

Rally Date: 16 to 30 Sept 2021

Apply Date: 18 Jul to 31 Aug 2021

Admit Card: one week prior

Shimla:

Rally Date: 02 March 2022 to 14 March 2022

Apply Date: 15 July 2021 to 28 August

Admit Card: one week prior

Hisar (Haryana)

Rally Date: 06 Nov 2021 to 16 Nov 2021

Apply Date: 15 Jul 2021 to 28 Aug

Admit Card: one week prior

Delhi Cantt:

Rally Date: 06 Nov 2021 to 16 Nov 2021

Apply Date: 15 Jul 2021 to 28 Aug

Admit Card: one week prior

Palampur:

Rally Date: 06 Nov 2021 to 16 Nov 2021

Apply Date: 15 Jul 2021 to 28 Aug

Admit Card: one week prior

Hamirpur:

06 Nov 2021 to 16 Nov 2021

Apply Date: 15 Jul 2021 to 28 Aug

Admit Card: one week prior

Mandi:

Rally Date: 06 Nov 2021 to 16 Nov 2021

Apply Date: 15 Jul 2021 to 28 Aug

Admit Card: one week prior