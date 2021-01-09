हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Vacancies open for class 10, 12 pass youths in these states, apply soon

Details related to the recruitment rally are available on the official website of the Indian Army. 

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Vacancies open for class 10, 12 pass youths in these states, apply soon
File Photo

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has started the recruitment process for various posts across states. Interested and eligible youth can apply for the recruitment rally for the respective states. Details related to the recruitment rally are available on the official website of the Indian Army. 

HP Indian Army Bharti rally 2021: A rally is being organized by the Indian Army in Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una districts of Himachal Pradesh. The rally will be held on March 1, 2021 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Stadium in Una. More information can be obtained by visiting the official website of Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date of application for this recruitment is February 13, 2021.

Indian Army Assam recruitment: On behalf of the Indian Army, a rally is being organized in several districts of Assam including Jorhat, Majuli, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar and North Lakhimpur. Interested youth can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Army. Steps of the application are given on the official website.

Indian Army OTA jobs: Recruitment is being done by the Indian Army, Officer Training Academy (OTA), Gaya for the posts including MTS, cook, driver. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the department till February 1, 2021.

Army Recruitment Rally Gujrat: Class 8th, 10th and 12th pass candidates are eligible to apply for these recruitment. The last date of application for this recruitment is January 18, 2021. Through this recruitment, appointments will be made for the posts of Store Keeper, Nursing Assistant, Soldier (General Duty), Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation / Ammunition), Soldier Tradesman among others. Candidates can get more information from the official website of the department www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Rally Secunderabad: Army recruitment rally will be organized on behalf of Indian Army in Secunderabad, Telangana between January 18, 2021 and February 28, 2021. Candidates of any state will be able to participate in this recruitment rally. In this regard, the Indian Army has issued a notification on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the department www.joinindianarmy.nic.in and check the details related to the recruitment.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ArmyAll India rally 2021Across India Bharti Scheduleselection criteria
Next
Story

Indian Army jobs: Open recruitment for women candidates in Lucknow from January 18-30, check eligibiilty, other details here
  • 1,04,31,639Confirmed
  • 1,50,798Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT29S

Zee Rojgar Samachar: Employment news of the day; Jan 9, 2021