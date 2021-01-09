Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Vacancies open for class 10, 12 pass youths in these states, apply soon

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has started the recruitment process for various posts across states. Interested and eligible youth can apply for the recruitment rally for the respective states. Details related to the recruitment rally are available on the official website of the Indian Army.

HP Indian Army Bharti rally 2021: A rally is being organized by the Indian Army in Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una districts of Himachal Pradesh. The rally will be held on March 1, 2021 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Stadium in Una. More information can be obtained by visiting the official website of Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date of application for this recruitment is February 13, 2021.

Indian Army Assam recruitment: On behalf of the Indian Army, a rally is being organized in several districts of Assam including Jorhat, Majuli, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar and North Lakhimpur. Interested youth can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Army. Steps of the application are given on the official website.

Indian Army OTA jobs: Recruitment is being done by the Indian Army, Officer Training Academy (OTA), Gaya for the posts including MTS, cook, driver. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the department till February 1, 2021.

Army Recruitment Rally Gujrat: Class 8th, 10th and 12th pass candidates are eligible to apply for these recruitment. The last date of application for this recruitment is January 18, 2021. Through this recruitment, appointments will be made for the posts of Store Keeper, Nursing Assistant, Soldier (General Duty), Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation / Ammunition), Soldier Tradesman among others. Candidates can get more information from the official website of the department www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Rally Secunderabad: Army recruitment rally will be organized on behalf of Indian Army in Secunderabad, Telangana between January 18, 2021 and February 28, 2021. Candidates of any state will be able to participate in this recruitment rally. In this regard, the Indian Army has issued a notification on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the department www.joinindianarmy.nic.in and check the details related to the recruitment.

