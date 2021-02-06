Indian Army releases notification for 90 posts, 12th pass candidates can apply before this date

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: There is a golden opportunity for those who are looking forward to serve in the Indian Army. The Indian Army has brought out a notification of recruitment for about 90 vacancies for the Indian Army 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 45 Recruitment 2021 for the July session of this year.

Candidates who want to apply for the vacancies in the Indian Army can do so through the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in. Interested candidates should know that they should submit their online application for the 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 by March 2, 2021.

Only those candidates who have the 12th pass certificate that is those who have cleared their 10+2 exams with the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) subjects are eligible to apply for the TES vacancies in the Indian army.

Candidates who get selected through the recruitment cycle will be joining as permanent commission in the army after four years of basic military training followed by technical training. The application process for the 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 began on February 1 and will come to an end on March 2.

For the 90 vacancies of TES notified by the Indian army, candidates who are between the age of 16.5 years and 19.5 years can apply for the recruitment. As for the criteria for selection, candidates will be recruited for the Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 based on the application, SSB interview, and medical exam.

Those candidates who want to apply for these 90 vacancies in the Indian Army can do so through the online portal and make their submissions. After the online application is submitted, they can take a printout of the same for future use.

