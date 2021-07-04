हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Registration window now open on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, apply before this date

Interested candidates can now visit the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in to apply. The registrations started on July 2 and the last date to apply is July 16.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Registration window now open on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, apply before this date
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard has opened the registration window for candidates to apply against 350 vacancies for various posts.

Interested candidates can now visit the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in to apply. The registrations started on July 2 and the last date to apply is July 16.

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications to fill up 350 vacancies for the posts of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik.

Age Limit: Minimum 18 Years and maximum 22 years

Educational qualification:

(a) Navik (General Duty): 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

(b) Navik (Domestic Branch): 10th Class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

(c) Yantrik: 10th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE)” and “Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 03 or 04 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)”.

Salary structure:

1. Navik (General Duty): Basic pay of Rs. 21700 (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances.

2. Navik(Domestic Branch): Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is 21700 (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances.

3. Yantrik: Basic pay Rs. 29200 (Pay Level-5) plus Yantrik pay of Rs 6200 plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances.

How to apply:

Candidates can login to joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in and follow the instructions for registering themselves using e-mail ID or mobile number. The candidates are to ensure validity of e-mail and mobile number at least up to June 30, 2022.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021Indian Coast Guard
Next
Story

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for various posts, check details here

Must Watch

PT5M10S

Bollywood Breaking: Shilpa Shetty brings the nightmare fuel with new look