Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: 350 vacancies released, check how to apply

Interested candidates can visit the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in to apply once the registration window opens on July 2. The last date to apply is July 16.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: 350 vacancies released, check how to apply
File Photo

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard has invited applications to fill up 350 vacancies for the posts of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik.

Interested candidates can visit the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in to apply once the registration window opens on July 2. The last date to apply is July 16.

Age Limit: Minimum 18 Years and maximum 22 years

Educational qualification:

(a) Navik (General Duty): 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

(b) Navik (Domestic Branch): 10th Class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

(c) Yantrik: 10th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE)” and “Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 03 or 04 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)”.

Salary structure:

1. Navik (General Duty): Basic pay of Rs. 21700 (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances.

2. Navik(Domestic Branch): Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is 21700 (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances.

3. Yantrik: Basic pay Rs. 29200 (Pay Level-5) plus Yantrik pay of Rs 6200 plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances.

How to apply:

Candidates can login to joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in and follow the instructions for registering themselves using e-mail ID or mobile number. The candidates are to ensure validity of e-mail and mobile number at least up to June 30, 2022.

