Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for several posts, earn up to Rs 69,100, details here

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard has invited applications to hire for several Enrolled Follower/Safaiwala posts. Interested male candidates from Andhra Pradesh can read the official notification on the website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

The deadline to submit the application form is March 30, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 8 posts.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can submit applications on plain paper (typed/handwritten in English) superscripted as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ENROLLED FOLLOWER” to the address: The Recruitment Officer, Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No.6, Post Box No. 1128, Malkapuram (PO), Visakhapatnam – 530 011 so as to reach till March 30, 2022. The official notification read, "Application which are not in prescribed format without photocopies of certificates (Self attested) having no photograph or signature of the candidate will be summarily rejected. The application should only be sent by Ordinary Post."

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Pay Level -03- Rs 21,700-69,100

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Class 10th pass /ITI or equivalent

Direct link to official notification HERE.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The lower age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 25 years (Relaxable for Government servant in accordance with the instructions/orders issued by the Central Government). The upper age relaxation for OBC candidates is 3 years, and 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Written Test, Professional Skill Test and Physical Fitness Test.

Live TV