Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Registration for 50 vacancies begins at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, here's direct link to apply

The interested candidates need to fill an ONLINE application on www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Representational Image

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday (December 6, 2021) began registrations for as many as 50 vacancies that have been announced on its official website at www.joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

The Armed Force is offering a career option to young and dynamic Indian Male/Female candidates for various branches as an 'Assistant Commandant' (Group 'A' Gazetted Officer). 

The interested candidates need to fill an ONLINE application on www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in and can scroll down to check all the important details.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies?

  • General Duty (Male): 30 Posts
  • Commercial Pilot Entry (CPL-SSA) (Male/Female): 10 Posts
  • Technical (Engineering) (Male): 06 Posts
  • Technical (Electrical) (Male): 04 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Age limit?

  • General Duty: Between 01 July 1997 to 30 June 2001 (Both dates inclusive).
  • Commercial Pilot Entry (CPL-SSA): Between 01 July 1997 to 30 June 2003 (Both dates inclusive).
  • Technical (Engineering): Between 01 July 1997 to 30 June 2001 (Both dates inclusive).
  • Technical (Electrical): Between 01 July 1997 to 30 June 2001 (Both dates inclusive).

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

  • To fill up the Online Application, the interested candidates need to log on to the website www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in and click on the “opportunities” button. 
  • The candidates then need to select the advertisement for 'Recruitment of Assistant Commandant02/2022 Batch.'
  • The candidates then need to select any one post to be applied from any one of the above-said posts.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment: Check official advertisement

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment: Check direct link to apply

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Important dates?

The registration has begun at 12 PM on December 6 and will continue till December 17 up to 5:30 PM.

Admit card through www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in will be available for print from December 28, 2021, onwards.

