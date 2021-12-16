Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Sailor post at joinindiannavy.gov.in, direct link to apply, other details here

New Delhi: Indian Navy has issued notification for the recruitment of Direct Entry Petty Officer, Senior Secondary Recruit and Matric Recruits posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy has invited applications from outstanding unmarried sportsmen who have participated at International/Junior or Senior National Championship/Senior State Championship/ All India University Championships in Athletics, Aquatics, Basketball, Boxing, Cricket, Football, Artistic Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Squash, Fencing, Golf, Tennis, Kayaking & Canoeing, Rowing, Shooting, Sailing and Wind Surfing.

The candidates need to note that the online application process for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 has started and the last date to apply for the same is December 25.

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment: Important dates

Last date of receipt of application - December 25, 2021

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment: Age limit

(a) Direct Entry Petty Officer: 17 to 22 years as on date of commencement of course. Candidates should have been born between 01 Feb 2000 to 31 Jan 2005 (Both dates inclusive).

(b) Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR): 17 to 21 years as on date of commencement of course. Candidates should have been born between 01 Feb 2001 to 31 Jan 2005 (Both dates inclusive).

(c) Matric Recruits (MR): 17 to 21 years as on date of commencement of course. Candidates should have been born between 01 Apr 2001 to 31 Mar 2005 (Both dates inclusive).

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment: Education qualification

(a) Direct Entry Petty Officer: 10+2 qualified in any stream or equivalent examination. Sports Proficiency. (i) Team Games. The candidate should have participated at the International /National/State level at junior /senior level or represented a University in the Inter participate tournament. (ii) Individual Events. Should have attained a minimum of 6th position in Nationals (seniors) or 3rd position in National (juniors) or 3rd position in the Inter-University meets.

(b) Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR): 10+2 qualified in any stream or equivalent examination. Sports Proficiency. The candidate should have participated at the International/National/State level or represented a University in the inter-university tournament.

(c) Matric Recruits (MR): 10th /equivalent qualified. Sports Proficiency. The applicant should participate in an International/National/State level tournament.

Candidates selected will be enrolled as Logistics (Chef) or Logistics (Stewards) and Hygienist.

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment: Salary and allowances details

The candidates will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month during the initial training period, while on successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700- Rs 43,100). Additionally, selected candidates will be paid MSP Rs 5200 per month plus DA (as applicable).

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates need to submit the application on A4 size paper only as per the given format on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

It may be noted that the candidates who send more than one application for the same entry will be disqualified.

Candidates need to mention the type of entry, sports discipline with achievements on top of the envelope containing the application. Additionally, the envelopes should be of brown colour. Example: Ag.PO/SSR/MR 01/2022 KABBADI - NATIONAL LEVEL.

Applications are to be forwarded to: THE SECRETARY, INDIAN NAVY SPORTS CONTROL BOARD, INTEGRATED HEADQUARTERS of MINISTRY OF DEFENCE (NAVY) 7TH FLOOR, CHANKYA BHAWAN, NEW DELHI 110021.

For additional details the candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification here- Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment notification.

