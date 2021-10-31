Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 300 sailor posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in, details here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy is seeking recruitment to sailor posts under Matric Recruit (MR). Candidates need to have completed a minimum of Class 10 to be eligible to enroll for sailor posts.

Candidates can apply for the post of Sailor for Matric Recruit (MR) online by November 2, 2021. To apply for over 300 vacancies by visiting Indian Navy's official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Selection process

- Candidates can fill out the application form for the post and attach all the required documents online.

- The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of Written Test and Physical Fitness Test.

- It will be a state-wide selection process and around 1500 candidates will be called in to appear for the tests.

- The cut-off marks will be released as per the state.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Education qualification

Candidates who have cleared Class 10 from Boards of School Education recognized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, can apply for the post.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

Age limit- Candidates should be born between April 1, 2002, and September 30, 2005.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Salary

A stipend during initial training period of Rs 14,600 per month will be given. After the initial training period, the candidate will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs. 21,700- Rs.69,100). In addition, they will be paid a total of Rs. 5200/- per month plus DA, the official notification stated.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

* Register at official site joinindiannavy.gov.in

* Login with the registered email ID and click on the current opportunities, then click on Apply.

* Fill up the form upload all required documents

* Upload a good quality photograph with blue background.

* Click on submit

* Take printout for future use



