हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Navy

Golden opportunity for Class 10 passouts to join Indian Navy, apply for 300 sailor posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Candidates can check various details regarding the post, such as salary, age limit, eligibility below.  

Golden opportunity for Class 10 passouts to join Indian Navy, apply for 300 sailor posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in
Image used for representational purpose

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy is seeking applications for over 300 vacancies for sailor posts under Matric Recruit (MR). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting Indian Navy's official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in,

Candidates with a minimum of 10th can apply for enrolment as sailors. Interested applicants can apply for the post of Sailor for Matric Recruit (MR) online by November 2, 2021. 

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Application and selection process

Candidates can then fill out the application form for the post and attach all the required documents online at the official website. The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of Written Test and Physical Fitness Test.

It will be a state-wide selection process and around 1500 candidates will be called in to appear for the tests. The cut-off marks will be released as per the state.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Education qualification

Candidates who have cleared Class 10 from Boards of School Education recognized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, can apply for the post.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

* Register yourself on joinindiannavy.gov.in
*Login with the registered email id and click on the current opportunities. Click on the Apply Button.
* Fill up the form upload all required documents scanned in original
* A good quality photograph with blue background should be uploaded.
* Click on submit
* Take a printout for future reference
 

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Salary

As per the official notification, the stipend during the initial training period will be Rs 14,600 per month. After the initial training period, the candidate will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs. 21,700- Rs.69,100). In addition, they will be paid a total of Rs. 5200/- per month plus DA.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

Age limit- Candidates should be born between April 1, 2002, and September 30, 2005.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian NavyIndian Navy Recruitment 2021Indian Navy RecruitmentJobscareer
Next
Story

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Over 300 vacancies announced at fssai.gov.in, here's direct link to apply

Must Watch

PT6M33S

Second day of hearing on Aryan Khan Drugs Case in Bombay HC today - Badhir News