Golden opportunity for Class 10 passouts to join Indian Navy, apply for 300 sailor posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy is seeking applications for over 300 vacancies for sailor posts under Matric Recruit (MR). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting Indian Navy's official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in,

Candidates with a minimum of 10th can apply for enrolment as sailors. Interested applicants can apply for the post of Sailor for Matric Recruit (MR) online by November 2, 2021.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Application and selection process

Candidates can then fill out the application form for the post and attach all the required documents online at the official website. The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of Written Test and Physical Fitness Test.

It will be a state-wide selection process and around 1500 candidates will be called in to appear for the tests. The cut-off marks will be released as per the state.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Education qualification

Candidates who have cleared Class 10 from Boards of School Education recognized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, can apply for the post.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

* Register yourself on joinindiannavy.gov.in

*Login with the registered email id and click on the current opportunities. Click on the Apply Button.

* Fill up the form upload all required documents scanned in original

* A good quality photograph with blue background should be uploaded.

* Click on submit

* Take a printout for future reference



Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Salary

As per the official notification, the stipend during the initial training period will be Rs 14,600 per month. After the initial training period, the candidate will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs. 21,700- Rs.69,100). In addition, they will be paid a total of Rs. 5200/- per month plus DA.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

Age limit- Candidates should be born between April 1, 2002, and September 30, 2005.