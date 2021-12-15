Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Sailors announced at joinindiannavy.gov.in, check details here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has invited applications from outstanding unmarried sportsmen who have participated at International / Junior or Senior National Championship / Senior State Championship/ All India University Championships in various sports.

According to the notification released on the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in, the Indian Navy is looking for sportsmen who have taken part in Championships in Athletics, Aquatics, Basketball, Boxing, Cricket, Football, Artistic Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Squash, Fencing, Golf, Tennis, Kayaking & Canoeing, Rowing, Shooting, Sailing and Wind Surfing.

The interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details?

The Indian Navy is conducting the recruitment drive for the following posts:

Direct Entry Petty Officer

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR)

Matric Recruits (MR)

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Education qualification?

Direct Entry Petty Officer: 10+2 qualified in any stream or equivalent examination.

10+2 qualified in any stream or equivalent examination. Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR): 10+2 qualified in any stream or equivalent examination.

10+2 qualified in any stream or equivalent examination. Matric Recruits (MR): 10th /equivalent qualified.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Age limit?

Direct Entry Petty Officer: 17 to 22 years as on date of commencement of course. Candidates should have been born between 01 Feb 2000 to 31 Jan 2005 (Both dates inclusive).

17 to 22 years as on date of commencement of course. Candidates should have been born between 01 Feb 2000 to 31 Jan 2005 (Both dates inclusive). Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR): 17 to 21 years as on date of commencement of course. Candidates should have been born between 01 Feb 2001 to 31 Jan 2005 (Both dates inclusive).

17 to 21 years as on date of commencement of course. Candidates should have been born between 01 Feb 2001 to 31 Jan 2005 (Both dates inclusive). Matric Recruits (MR): 17 to 21 years as on date of commencement of course. Candidates should have been born between 01 Apr 2001 to 31 Mar 2005 (Both dates inclusive).

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Pay & Allowances?

During the initial training period, the candidates will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month, while on successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700- Rs 43,100). In addition, the candidates will be paid MSP Rs 5200 per month plus DA (as applicable).

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Candidates need to submit the application on A4 size paper as per the given format on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Applicants need to mention the type of entry, sports discipline with achievements on top of the envelope containing the application. Example: Ag.PO/SSR/MR 01/2022 KABBADI - NATIONAL LEVEL. Please note that the envelopes should be of brown colour.

Applications are to be forwarded to the following address:

THE SECRETARY,

INDIAN NAVY SPORTS CONTROL BOARD,

INTEGRATED HEADQUARTERS of

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE (NAVY)

7TH FLOOR, CHANKYA BHAWAN,

NEW DELHI 110021.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Last date?

The online application process has already started and the last date to apply is December 25, 2021. For candidates of North East, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands, it is January 1, 2022.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Check Official Notification

