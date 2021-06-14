हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Navy Recruitment

Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Vacancies for SSC Officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

The Indian Navy has invited applications for the post of SSC Officer Entry for Extended Naval Orientation Course. The eligible candidates will be able to apply online through the Indian Navy’s official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in. 

Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Vacancies for SSC Officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in
File Photo

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has invited applications for the post of SSC Officer Entry for Extended Naval Orientation Course. The eligible candidates will be able to apply online through the Indian Navy’s official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in. 

The last date to apply for the posts is June 26, 2021. This recruitment drive is to fill 50 SSC Officer posts.

The Extended Naval Orientation Course will commence from January 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy, INA Ezhimala, Kerala. 

Vacancy Details:

SSC General Service: 47 Posts

Hydro Cadre: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum of 60 percent marks.

Read complete notification here

Selection Process:

The selection of candidates will be based on the preference of entries and marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree fill fifth semester. 

 

