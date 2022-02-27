Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for over 1,500 posts on joinindiannavy.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Indian Navy has issued a notification for the recruitment for the post of Tradesman (Skilled). This is a golden opportunity for individuals who want to join the Indian Navy and serve the nation. Navy is looking to fill up 1,531 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website of Indian navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply for the Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022 is 31 March (tentative).

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Notification issued- February 19, 2022 2

Opening of online registration portal- March 18, 2022 at 1000 hrs

Closing of online registration portal- March 31, 2022 at 1700 hrs

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

A total of 1,531 posts will be filled via Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Selected candidates will get a salary/ pay scale of level 2 (Rs 19,900-Rs 63,200).

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum to apply is 25 years.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be 10th pass and should have a knowledge of English. They are required to have completed apprentice training in the concerned trade or served as a mechanic or any equivalent post with two years of regular service in the appropriate technical branch of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

For more information on the Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022, candidates can see the OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION here.

