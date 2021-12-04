Indian Navy Recruitment: Ministry of Defence invites applications for Apprenticeship Training, check details

Indian Navy Recruitment: The Ministry of Defence (Navy) has invited applications from ITI qualified Indian citizens for the 'Apprenticeship Training' in various trades for a period of one year.

According to the official notification released on https://www.indiannavy.nic.in, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill as many as 275 posts at the Naval Dockyard Apprentices School in Visakhapatnam for the 2022-23 batch.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

Electrician -- 22

Electronics Mechanic -- 36

Fitter -- 35

Instrument Mechanic -- 15

Machinist -- 12

Painter (General) -- 10

R & A/C Mechanic -- 19

Welder (Gas & Electric) -- 16

Carpenter Carpenter -- 27

Foundryman -- 7

Mechanic (Diesel) -- 20

Sheet Metal Worker 34

Pipe Fitter -- 22

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can visit www.apprenticeshipindia.org to apply.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed SSC/Matric/ Std X with 50 per cent marks (aggregate) and ITI (NCVT/SCVT) with 65% (aggregate).

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Age limit

General/ OBC candidates should be born between April 1, 2001, and April 1, 2008. SC/ ST candidates should be born between April 1, 1996, and April 1, 2008. The children of Naval Civilian / Defence Employee will get an additional age relaxation of two years subject to the approval of IHQ / MoD (Navy).

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Last date

The last date to apply online is December 5. Receipt of the “Offline application” along with relevant documents is needed to be sent by December 14. Applications received after December 14 will not be accepted.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Important dates

The written examination for all trades at Visakhapatnam is on January 27, 2022.

The result of the written exam will be declared on January 29, 2022.

Training will commence from April 1, 2022.

Live TV