Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced across India, salary up to Rs 1,05,000, check details

IOCL Recruitment: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for various vacancies that have been announced for several states across India. From Junior Engineering Assistants to Junior Material Assistants and Junior Quality Control Analysts, the details about the name of vacant posts, number of vacancies, age limit have been released on Indian Oil Corporation Limited's official website at https://iocl.com/.

The vacant posts have been announced for IOCL's refineries and petrochemical Units at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat (Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha).

Candidates will be selected on the pay scale of Rs 25,000 and Rs 1,05,000.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Name and number of posts

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Production) -- 296 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (P&U) -- 35 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant – IV (P&U-O&M) -- 65 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant - IV -- 32 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant- IV -- 37 vacancies



Junior Quality Control Analyst - IV -- 29 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Fire & Safety) -- 14 vacancies

Junior Material Assistant – IV / Junior Technical Assistant - IV -- 04 vacancies

Junior Nursing Assistant - IV -- 01 vacancy



Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Minimum 18 years and Maximum age will be 26 years for general candidates as on September 30, 2021. Relaxations will be provided as per government rules.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of IOCL at www.iocl.com.

2. Go to ‘What’s New’

3. Go to Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel 2021 in IOCL, Refineries Division.

4. Click on “Detailed advertisement” (to refer to the Advertisement)

5. Click on “Click here to Apply Online” (to fill the online application form).

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Last date

The link to the online application will remain open till October 12, 2021 (17:00 Hrs).

This is to be noted that ONLY applications submitted through ONLINE MODE will be accepted. After successful submission of the online application, the candidates are also required to send their documents namely - Print out of the duly signed online application, a Color photograph under self-attestation and self-attested copies of the required documents, to the concerned authority by ordinary post by October 23, 2021.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the full advertisement for details of educational qualification and other eligibility criteria before submission of the online application.

