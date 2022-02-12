Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies released at iocl.com, check details here

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced bumper non-executives vacancies and has invited applications from interested Indian candidates.

The vacancies have been released across various locations of IOCL's Pipelines Division.

A detailed notification has also been issued at IOCL's official website (https://iocl.com).

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

​As many as 137 vacancies have been announced in Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: Age limit

A candidate should be of minimum 18 years and the maximum age shall be 24 years as on January 24, 2022.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: How to apply

To apply ONLINE, candidates need to visit the official website at www.iocl.com.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Interested candidates need to apply by 18.02.2022 till 18:00 hrs.

Written Test shall be held tentatively on 27.03.2022 (Sunday).

Candidates are advised to carefully read the full advertisement for details of eligibility criteria and selection modalities before submission of application.

