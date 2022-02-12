हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Oil

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies released at iocl.com, check details here

Interested candidates can scroll down to check the number of vacancies, age limit, last date and other details.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies released at iocl.com, check details here
Representational Image (Reuters)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced bumper non-executives vacancies and has invited applications from interested Indian candidates.

The vacancies have been released across various locations of IOCL's Pipelines Division.

A detailed notification has also been issued at IOCL's official website (https://iocl.com).

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

​As many as 137 vacancies have been announced in Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: Age limit

A candidate should be of minimum 18 years and the maximum age shall be 24 years as on January 24, 2022.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: How to apply

To apply ONLINE, candidates need to visit the official website at www.iocl.com

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • Interested candidates need to apply by 18.02.2022 till 18:00 hrs.
  • Written Test shall be held tentatively on 27.03.2022 (Sunday).

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: Check official notification

Candidates are advised to carefully read the full advertisement for details of eligibility criteria and selection modalities before submission of application.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian OilIOCLIOCL recruitmentIndian Oil recruitmentJobsIndian Oil recruitment 2022
Next
Story

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 177 Mining Sirdar, Mining Overman posts, details here

Must Watch

PT20M47S

Voter Ganga Kinare Wala: Zee Media among the voters of Ganga Coast