Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment job alert: Over 1900 Apprenticeship vacancies announced at iocl.com, here's how to apply

Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications from interested candidates for engagement as Apprentices at its Refineries under the Apprentices Act, 1961/1973 (as amended) in several Trades and Disciplines. The notification for engagement of over 1900 Apprentices has been announced on IOCL's official website at https://iocl.com.
Applications have been invited for Apprenticeship at IOCL's refineries at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon, Barauni, Vadodara, Haldia, Mathura, Panipat and Paradip. A candidate can apply for an apprenticeship in any one of the Refinery units of his/her choice.
Interested candidates can check trades, disciplines, age limit and the last date to apply below.
IOCL Recruitment 2021: Name of trade and discipline?
- Trade Apprentice - Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant), Discipline - Chemical
- Trade Apprentice - Fitter, Discipline - Mechanical
- Trade Apprentice - Boiler, Discipline - Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Chemical
- Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Electrical
- Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Instrumentation
- Trade Apprentice - Secretarial Assistant
- Trade Apprentice - Accountant
- Trade Apprentice - Data Entry Operator (Freshers)
- Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders)
IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age limit?
Minimum 18 years and maximum age shall be 24 years as on October 31, 2021.
IOCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply?
- To apply ONLINE, visit www.iocl.com.
- Go to the 'What’s New' option.
- Go to the 'Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division' option.
- Click on the 'Detailed advertisement' option (to refer to the Advertisement).
- Click on the 'Click here to Apply Online' option (to fill the online application form).
IOCL Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply?
Interested candidates can apply till November 12 (5:00 PM).