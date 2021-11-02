हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Oil

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment job alert: Over 1900 Apprenticeship vacancies announced at iocl.com, here's how to apply

Scroll down to check trades, disciplines, age limit and the last date to apply.

Representational Image (Reuters)

Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications from interested candidates for engagement as Apprentices at its Refineries under the Apprentices Act, 1961/1973 (as amended) in several Trades and Disciplines. The notification for engagement of over 1900 Apprentices has been announced on IOCL's official website at https://iocl.com.

Applications have been invited for Apprenticeship at IOCL's refineries at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon, Barauni, Vadodara, Haldia, Mathura, Panipat and Paradip. A candidate can apply for an apprenticeship in any one of the Refinery units of his/her choice.

Interested candidates can check trades, disciplines, age limit and the last date to apply below.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Name of trade and discipline?

  • Trade Apprentice - Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant), Discipline - Chemical
  • Trade Apprentice - Fitter, Discipline - Mechanical
  • Trade Apprentice - Boiler, Discipline - Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Chemical
  • Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice, Discipline - Instrumentation
  • Trade Apprentice - Secretarial Assistant
  • Trade Apprentice - Accountant
  • Trade Apprentice - Data Entry Operator (Freshers)
  • Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders)

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age limit?

Minimum 18 years and maximum age shall be 24 years as on October 31, 2021.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

  • To apply ONLINE, visit www.iocl.com.
  • Go to the 'What’s New' option.
  • Go to the 'Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division' option.
  • Click on the 'Detailed advertisement' option (to refer to the Advertisement).
  • Click on the 'Click here to Apply Online' option (to fill the online application form). 

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply?

Interested candidates can apply till November 12 (5:00 PM).

IOCL Recruitment: Click to check educational qualification, number of seats, other eligibility criteria

