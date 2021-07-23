हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IOCL

Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: Apply for Engineers and Officer posts, check dates, salary and other details

Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2021 process for the posts of Engineers and Officers across disciplines has become, candidates can apply at the official site at iocl.com.  

Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: Apply for Engineers and Officer posts, check dates, salary and other details

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2021 process for various posts has begun and applications have been invited for the posts of Engineers and Officers across disciplines. Candidates can apply at the official site at iocl.com.  

Recruitment is invited for the posts of Engineers and Officers in these disciplines; Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. The registration process will end on Monday, July 26. 

Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

* Visit official site- iocl.com.  
* On home page, click on the link that reads- 'What's New'.  
* Now click on 'Recruitment of Engineers/Officers and Engagement as Graduate Apprentice Engineers in IOCL through GATE-2021'.  
* In order to apply for the posts, click on the link that reads- 'Click Here to Apply'.  
* Click on 'New Registration' and apply.  
* Candidates can click on the direct link for Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2021 Application

Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates applying must have a B.Tech./BE/ equivalent as full-time regular course from institutions/colleges/ universities/ deemed universities duly recognised by AICTE/UGC in anyone of the following disciplines: Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering. 

Apart from this, applicants must also have qualified in the GATE 2021 examination from one of the disciplines given above. Notably, last year's GATE marks will not be considered.  

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IOCLIOCL jobsIOCL jobs 2021IOCL recruitment 2021
Next
Story

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Registration open for Officer posts, apply at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Jammu And Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Sopore encounter