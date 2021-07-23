Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: Apply for Engineers and Officer posts, check dates, salary and other details

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2021 process for various posts has begun and applications have been invited for the posts of Engineers and Officers across disciplines. Candidates can apply at the official site at iocl.com.

Recruitment is invited for the posts of Engineers and Officers in these disciplines; Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. The registration process will end on Monday, July 26.

Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2021: How to apply

* Visit official site- iocl.com.

* On home page, click on the link that reads- 'What's New'.

* Now click on 'Recruitment of Engineers/Officers and Engagement as Graduate Apprentice Engineers in IOCL through GATE-2021'.

* In order to apply for the posts, click on the link that reads- 'Click Here to Apply'.

* Click on 'New Registration' and apply.

* Candidates can click on the direct link for Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2021 Application

Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying must have a B.Tech./BE/ equivalent as full-time regular course from institutions/colleges/ universities/ deemed universities duly recognised by AICTE/UGC in anyone of the following disciplines: Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering.

Apart from this, applicants must also have qualified in the GATE 2021 examination from one of the disciplines given above. Notably, last year's GATE marks will not be considered.