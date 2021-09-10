हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Oil

Indian Oil Recruitment: IOCL invites applications for Specialist Doctors posts, check details

The vacancies have been announced for several posts including Cardiologist, Radiologist, Endocrinologist and Neurologist. 

Indian Oil Recruitment: IOCL invites applications for Specialist Doctors posts, check details

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for various 'Specialist Doctors' posts including Cardiologist, Radiologist, Endocrinologist and Neurologist. The vacancies have been announced for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited Barauni Refinery. 

Check all the details below:

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Name of posts

Cardiologist 
Ophthalmologist
Radiologist 
Internal Medicine
Endocrinologist 
Neurologist
Critical Care Medicine 
Gastroenterologist
Anaesthesia 
Paediatrics
Dermatologist

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Qualification

Interested candidates should have MBBS with Post Graduate degree with relevant experience in a specified field.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Date, time and place of interview 

Eligible candidates can go for a 'Walk-in-Interview' on September 11, 2021, between 10 AM to 4 PM at the Barauni Refinery Hospital in Begusarai.

It is worth noting that remuneration of Rs 4,500 will be given per visit of 2 hours and the frequency of visit and its duration is negotiable.

Candidates eager to apply can appear on the date of interview with their resume, original of all necessary documents and certificates related to qualification, experience etc along with one set of self-attested photocopies of all the required documents.

Check the official advertisement here

ALSO READ | India Post GDS Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced, check last date and other details

ALSO READ | Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment: Applications invited for several positions, check details at www.oil-india.com

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian OilIndian Oil recruitmentIndian Oil Corporation Limited Recruitment
Next
Story

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for SSC Officer posts, details here

Must Watch

PT5M56S

Source: For UP Elections 2022, SP prepares to contest elections with the 6 Deputy CM formula