Indian Oil Recruitment: IOCL invites applications for Specialist Doctors posts, check details

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for various 'Specialist Doctors' posts including Cardiologist, Radiologist, Endocrinologist and Neurologist. The vacancies have been announced for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited Barauni Refinery.

Check all the details below:

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Name of posts

Cardiologist

Ophthalmologist

Radiologist

Internal Medicine

Endocrinologist

Neurologist

Critical Care Medicine

Gastroenterologist

Anaesthesia

Paediatrics

Dermatologist

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Qualification

Interested candidates should have MBBS with Post Graduate degree with relevant experience in a specified field.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Date, time and place of interview

Eligible candidates can go for a 'Walk-in-Interview' on September 11, 2021, between 10 AM to 4 PM at the Barauni Refinery Hospital in Begusarai.

It is worth noting that remuneration of Rs 4,500 will be given per visit of 2 hours and the frequency of visit and its duration is negotiable.

Candidates eager to apply can appear on the date of interview with their resume, original of all necessary documents and certificates related to qualification, experience etc along with one set of self-attested photocopies of all the required documents.

Check the official advertisement here

ALSO READ | India Post GDS Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced, check last date and other details

ALSO READ | Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment: Applications invited for several positions, check details at www.oil-india.com

Live TV