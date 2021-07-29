Indian Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1664 Apprentice posts for 10th pass in North Central Railway, details here

New Delhi: North Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. This recruitment drive of North Central Railway will commence on August 2. The interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the position through the official site of RRC NCR website- rrcpryj.org.

The candidates need to note that this recruitment drive will fill up 1664 vacancies in the organization and the last date to apply for the same is September 1, 2021.

The notification by North Central Railway also stated that the candidates selected for the post will be trained in the designated trades under Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the jurisdiction of North Central Railways for the year 2020-21.

Indian Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have matriculation or Class 10 in 10+2 examination system passed with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate from recognized Board. However, for Trade Welder, Wireman and Carpenter the minimum educational qualification is 8th class pass from recognized school and the National Trade Certificate/ ITI Certificate in the notified trade issue by NCVT/SCVT. The age limit should be between 15 years to 24 years of age.

Indian Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

General candidates will have to pay ₹100/- as application fees. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants.

