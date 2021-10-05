Indian Railway Recruitment: Applications invited for over 4,000 apprentice posts at scr.indianrailways.gov.in, check details here

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: The South Central Railway has invited applications for over 4,000 apprentice posts and has released a detailed notification on its official website at scr.indianrailways.gov.in.
Check the name of posts, number of vacancies, educational qualifications, age limit and other important details below.
Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Name and number of posts
AC Mechanic – 250 Posts
Carpenter – 18 Posts
Diesel Mechanic – 531 Posts
Electrician – 1,019 Posts
Electronic Mechanic – 92 Posts
Fitter – 1,460 Posts
Machinist – 71 Posts
MMTM – 5 Posts
MMW – 24 Posts
Painter – 80 Posts
Welder – 553 Posts
Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualifications
A candidate must have passed the 10th class or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate. The candidate should also possess an ITI certificate in trade from a recognized institute.
Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit
A candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years as on October 4, 2021. Age relaxation is there for reserved categories.
Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Last date
Interested and eligible candidates can apply till November 3, 2021 (11:59 PM).