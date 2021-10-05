Indian Railway Recruitment: Applications invited for over 4,000 apprentice posts at scr.indianrailways.gov.in, check details here

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: The South Central Railway has invited applications for over 4,000 apprentice posts and has released a detailed notification on its official website at scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Check the name of posts, number of vacancies, educational qualifications, age limit and other important details below.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Name and number of posts

AC Mechanic – 250 Posts

Carpenter – 18 Posts

Diesel Mechanic – 531 Posts

Electrician – 1,019 Posts

Electronic Mechanic – 92 Posts

Fitter – 1,460 Posts

Machinist – 71 Posts

MMTM – 5 Posts

MMW – 24 Posts

Painter – 80 Posts

Welder – 553 Posts

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualifications

A candidate must have passed the 10th class or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate. The candidate should also possess an ITI certificate in trade from a recognized institute.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

A candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years as on October 4, 2021. Age relaxation is there for reserved categories.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Last date

Interested and eligible candidates can apply till November 3, 2021 (11:59 PM).