हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railway recruitment

Indian Railway Recruitment: Applications invited for over 4,000 apprentice posts at scr.indianrailways.gov.in, check details here

Check the name of posts, number of vacancies, educational qualifications, age limit and other important details below.

Indian Railway Recruitment: Applications invited for over 4,000 apprentice posts at scr.indianrailways.gov.in, check details here
File Photo

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: The South Central Railway has invited applications for over 4,000 apprentice posts and has released a detailed notification on its official website at scr.indianrailways.gov.in. 

Check the name of posts, number of vacancies, educational qualifications, age limit and other important details below.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Name and number of posts

AC Mechanic – 250 Posts
Carpenter – 18 Posts
Diesel Mechanic – 531 Posts
Electrician – 1,019 Posts
Electronic Mechanic – 92 Posts
Fitter – 1,460 Posts
Machinist – 71 Posts
MMTM – 5 Posts
MMW – 24 Posts
Painter – 80 Posts
Welder – 553 Posts

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualifications

A candidate must have passed the 10th class or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate. The candidate should also possess an ITI certificate in trade from a recognized institute.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

A candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years as on October 4, 2021. Age relaxation is there for reserved categories.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Last date

Interested and eligible candidates can apply till November 3, 2021 (11:59 PM).

Click here to check detailed Indian Railway Recruitment notification

 

ALSO READ | Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: 904 Apprentice vacancies announced, registrations begin

 

ALSO READ | Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: RRC invites applications for 3093 Apprentice posts on rrcnr.org, details here

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Railway recruitmentIndian Railway Recruitment 2021Indian Railway
Next
Story

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Online registration begins for over 2,000 Probationary Officer vacancies at sbi.co.in, check details here

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: WhatsApp Group was created before the incident