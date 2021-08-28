हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways Recruitment 2021

Indian Railways Recruitment: Few days left to apply for over 1,600 vacant posts, here's direct link

The interested candidates can apply online till September 1.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Few days left to apply for over 1,600 vacant posts, here&#039;s direct link
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway has invited applications for engagement of candidates in Act Apprentices. The North Central Railway has invited applications against as many as 1,664 posts that are available at the following divisions - Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi workshop.

The interested candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE through RRC's official website at https://www.rrcpryj.org.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Vacancy details

Prayagraj division: 703 vacancies vacant posts in mechanical and electrical departments.

Jhansi division: 480 vacant posts.

Agra division: 296 vacant posts.

Jhansi workshop division: 185 vacant posts.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Educational qualifications

A candidate should have passed matriculation (Class 10) in the 10+2 system with a minimum of 50% marks. For Trade welder (gas and electric), wireman and carpenter, the minimum educational qualification is a Class 8 pass certificate along with National Trade Certificate or an ITI Certificate. 

Indian Railways Recruitment: Age limit

The interested candidate must be more than 15 years of age and must not be 24 years as of September 1, 2021. Age relaxation is there.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Application fees

An applicant needs to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200. SC, ST, PWD or women applicants need not to pay any fee.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Last date

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online till September 1, 2021, at RRC's official website - https://www.rrcpryj.org.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Direct link to apply

Applicants can apply online at http://rrcprjapprentices.in/

Here's the official advertisement

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Railways Recruitment 2021Indian Railways recruitmentJobs
Next
Story

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 480 Apprentice posts in Indian Oil, details at iocl.com

Must Watch

PT7M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka Chopra shares a picture in which she posed with a bloodied face