Indian Railways Recruitment: Few days left to apply for over 1,600 vacant posts, here's direct link

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway has invited applications for engagement of candidates in Act Apprentices. The North Central Railway has invited applications against as many as 1,664 posts that are available at the following divisions - Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi workshop.

The interested candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE through RRC's official website at https://www.rrcpryj.org.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Vacancy details

Prayagraj division: 703 vacancies vacant posts in mechanical and electrical departments.

Jhansi division: 480 vacant posts.

Agra division: 296 vacant posts.

Jhansi workshop division: 185 vacant posts.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Educational qualifications

A candidate should have passed matriculation (Class 10) in the 10+2 system with a minimum of 50% marks. For Trade welder (gas and electric), wireman and carpenter, the minimum educational qualification is a Class 8 pass certificate along with National Trade Certificate or an ITI Certificate.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Age limit

The interested candidate must be more than 15 years of age and must not be 24 years as of September 1, 2021. Age relaxation is there.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Application fees

An applicant needs to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200. SC, ST, PWD or women applicants need not to pay any fee.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Last date

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online till September 1, 2021, at RRC's official website - https://www.rrcpryj.org.

Indian Railways Recruitment: Direct link to apply

Applicants can apply online at http://rrcprjapprentices.in/

Here's the official advertisement

Live TV