Indian Railways Recruitment: Over 1,600 vacant posts, check important details and direct link to apply

The eligible and interested candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE.

New Delhi: As part of Indian Railways' recruitment drive 2021, the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway has invited applications for engagement of candidates in Act Apprentices. The North Central Railway has notified over 1,600 vacancies that are available at various divisions including Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi workshop.

The eligible and interested candidates can ONLY apply online at RRC's official website - https://www.rrcpryj.org.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Prayagraj division: 703 vacancies vacant posts in mechanical and electrical departments.

Agra division: 296 vacant posts.

Jhansi division: 480 vacant posts 

Jhansi workshop division: 185 vacant posts 

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

A candidate should be more than 15 years of age and should not be 24 years as of September 1, 2021. The age relaxation is there.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

A candidate should have passed matriculation (Class 10) in the 10+2 system with a minimum of 50% marks. For Trade welder (gas and electric), wireman and carpenter, the minimum educational qualification is a Class 8 pass certificate along with National Trade Certificate or an ITI Certificate. 

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Application fees

An applicant needs to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200. SC, ST, PWD or women applicants need not to pay any fee.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Last date

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online till September 1, 2021, at RRC's official website - https://www.rrcpryj.org.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

Applicants can apply online at http://rrcprjapprentices.in/

Click here to check the official advertisement

