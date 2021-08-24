हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways recruitment

Indian Railways Recruitment: Vacancies announced for Technical Assistant posts, get salary up to Rs 35,000

Eligible candidates can report for walk-in-interview along with one copy of the application. Check all the details below.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has invited applications for the Technical Assistant posts. The KRCL will be recruiting candidates on a fixed-term contract basis for the Udhampur –Srinagar- Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Check all the details below.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

Sr Technical Assistant (Civil) - OBC - 5 and ST - 2 
Jr Technical Assistant (Civil) - OBC - 5 and ST - 2 

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Salary

Sr Technical Assistant (Civil) - Rs 35,000 per month
Jr Technical Assistant (Civil) - Rs 30,000 per month

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates should be maximum 30 years for the post of Sr Technical Assistant, 25 years for the post of Jr Technical Assistant as on September 1, 2021. Age relaxation for SC, ST and OBC candidates is given.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Registration details

Registration will be done on the date of the walk-in-interview. 

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Time and place of walk-in-interview

Sr Technical Assistant (Civil) - 20/09/2021 to 22/09/2021 reporting time 09:30 AM-01:30 PM
Jr Technical Assistant (Civil) - 23/09/2021 to 25/09/2021 reporting time 09:30 AM-01:30 PM

Place: USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension-Trikuta Nagar, Jammu and Kashmir

This is to be noted that interested candidates can report for walk-in-interview along with one copy of the application, prepared in the prescribed format given on the KRCL website www.konkanrailway.com, along with original and 1 set of attested copies of all required certificates (age proof, qualification, caste certificate, experience etc).

Check the official notification here

