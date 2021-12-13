IOCL Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 300 Trade Apprentice posts on iocl.com, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for trade apprentice posts. IOCL has issued notification for 300 posts in the organisation.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited- iocl.com. It may be noted that the last day to apply for the posts is December 27, 2021.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Important dates

The application process began from December 10, 2021.

The last date to apply for the post is December 27, 2021.

The written test will be held on January 9, 2022.

The result will be announced on January 17, 2022.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates applying for the posts should be in between 18 to 24 years of age. However, there will be certain age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Trade Apprentice: Candidate should have completed Matric with a Regular Full-Time ITI course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Technician Apprentice: A candidate should have completed 3 years Diploma in Engineering from a recognized Institute/University with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against the reserved position.

Trade Apprentice Accountant: Candidate should have completed Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Trade Apprentice: Data Entry Operator (Fresher): A Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification can apply for the post.

Trade Apprentice (Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Class XII or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ can also apply for the posts.

Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Fresher): A Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification can apply for the posts.

Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders): A Minimum 12th pass can also apply. Candidates should also possess a Skill Certificate of ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for the training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under the National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Govt.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the Written Test, which will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

