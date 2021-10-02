हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IOCL

IOCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 71 Assistant Quality Control Officer posts on iocl.com, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL- iocl.com.

IOCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 71 Assistant Quality Control Officer posts on iocl.com, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for various posts in the organisation. This recruitment drive will fill up over 71 vacancies of Assistant Quality Control Officers post in IOCL. 

It may be noted that the application process has begun on October 1 and the last date to fill the online application form is October 22. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL- iocl.com.

IOCL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

The notification is to fill 71 vacancies. 

  • Unreserved category- 28 vacancies 
  • SC category- 10 vacancies
  • ST category- 7 vacancies
  • OBC(NCL) category- 19 vacancies
  • PwBD category- 6 vacancies
  • EWS category- 7 vacancies 

IOCL recruitment 2021: Age limit

The maximum age limit for General and EWS candidates is 30 years. 

Direct link to official announcement here

IOCL recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test, Group Discussion/ Task and Personal Interview.

IOCL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of IOCL- iocl.com

Step 2. On homepage, click on the ‘What’s New’ tab

Step 3. Click on “Recruitment of Assistant Quality Control Officers - 2021” link

Step 4. Click on “Apply Online”

Step 5. Enter the required details

Step 6. Fill the application form

Step 7. Pay the application fee which is levied and press submit

Step 8. Download and take a printout for future reference

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IOCLIOCL jobsIOCL jobs 2021Job alertsjobs newsIOCL recruitmentIOCL recruitment 2021job alertIndian Oil recruitmentIndian Oil jobsIndian Oil jobs 2021www.iocl.comiocl comsarkari naukriGovernment jobs
Next
Story

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for 10+2 B. Tech Cadet Entry Scheme at joinindiannavy.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT2M29S

DNA: India's befitting reply to Britain on vaccine