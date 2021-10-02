IOCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 71 Assistant Quality Control Officer posts on iocl.com, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for various posts in the organisation. This recruitment drive will fill up over 71 vacancies of Assistant Quality Control Officers post in IOCL.

It may be noted that the application process has begun on October 1 and the last date to fill the online application form is October 22. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL- iocl.com.

IOCL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

The notification is to fill 71 vacancies.

Unreserved category- 28 vacancies

SC category- 10 vacancies

ST category- 7 vacancies

OBC(NCL) category- 19 vacancies

PwBD category- 6 vacancies

EWS category- 7 vacancies

IOCL recruitment 2021: Age limit

The maximum age limit for General and EWS candidates is 30 years.

IOCL recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test, Group Discussion/ Task and Personal Interview.

IOCL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of IOCL- iocl.com

Step 2. On homepage, click on the ‘What’s New’ tab

Step 3. Click on “Recruitment of Assistant Quality Control Officers - 2021” link

Step 4. Click on “Apply Online”

Step 5. Enter the required details

Step 6. Fill the application form

Step 7. Pay the application fee which is levied and press submit

Step 8. Download and take a printout for future reference

