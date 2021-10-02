IOCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 71 Assistant Quality Control Officer posts on iocl.com, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for various posts in the organisation. This recruitment drive will fill up over 71 vacancies of Assistant Quality Control Officers post in IOCL.
It may be noted that the application process has begun on October 1 and the last date to fill the online application form is October 22. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL- iocl.com.
IOCL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
The notification is to fill 71 vacancies.
- Unreserved category- 28 vacancies
- SC category- 10 vacancies
- ST category- 7 vacancies
- OBC(NCL) category- 19 vacancies
- PwBD category- 6 vacancies
- EWS category- 7 vacancies
IOCL recruitment 2021: Age limit
The maximum age limit for General and EWS candidates is 30 years.
Direct link to official announcement here
IOCL recruitment 2021: Selection process
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test, Group Discussion/ Task and Personal Interview.
IOCL recruitment 2021: How to apply
Step 1. Visit the official website of IOCL- iocl.com
Step 2. On homepage, click on the ‘What’s New’ tab
Step 3. Click on “Recruitment of Assistant Quality Control Officers - 2021” link
Step 4. Click on “Apply Online”
Step 5. Enter the required details
Step 6. Fill the application form
Step 7. Pay the application fee which is levied and press submit
Step 8. Download and take a printout for future reference