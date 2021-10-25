हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IOCL recruitment

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 1900 Trade Apprentice and other posts, check details here

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com to apply.

Representational image

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is looking to hire for Apprentice posts for its various refineries. Interested candidates can visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com to apply.

The last date to fill the application form is November 12. The IOCL recruitment drive will fill over 1968 trade apprentices and technician apprentices vacancies at its refineries in Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, PRPC, Panipat Digboi, Bongaigaon, and Paradip. 

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and the maximum age limit is 24 years as of October 31, 2021. For SC, ST, PwBD, OBC (NCL) candidates, certain age relaxations will be allowed as per rules.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Written Test. Those who qualify the written test would be called for document verification. 

IOCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official website at iocl.com

2. On the homepage, go to ‘What’s New’

3. Click on ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division’

4. Click on ‘Apply Online’

5. Fill the required details and submit the form 

6. Download and take a printout for future reference 

Candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria and other details before applying. 

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Important dates to remember 

Tentative date of written test                   November 21, 2021

Tentative date of result of written test        December 4, 2021

Tentative date of document verification     December 13 to 20, 2021

