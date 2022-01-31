IOCL Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Last day to apply for several vacancies on iocl.com, details here

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued notification for Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices posts. IOCL is looking to fill a total of 626 vacancies in the States & Union Territory of North India Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of IOCL- iocl.com. The last date for the submission of the application is January 31, 2022.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Important Date

Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 31 January 2022

IOCL Apprentice Exam Date - 06 February 2022

IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Date - 02 February 2022

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details (Technician Apprentice)

Delhi – 61

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Haryana – 36

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Himachal Pradesh - 8

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Jammu & Kashmir – 8

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Punjab – 42

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Rajasthan – 42

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

UP – 113

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Uttarakhand – 9

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details (Trade Apprentice)

Delhi - 42

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Haryana – 24

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

HP – 5

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

J&K – 5

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Punjab - 28

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Rajasthan - 28

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

UP - 75

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Uttarakhand – 6

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Trade Apprentice-Accountant

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 24 years of age.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Detailed notification and direct link

IOCL Northern Region Apprentice Notification Download

IOCL Northern Region Apprentice Online Application Link

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Educational Requirements

- Trade Apprentice - Regular Full-time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT.

- Technician Apprentice - 3 years Diploma in Engineering from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against the reserved position.

- Trade Apprentice-Accountant: Regular Full Time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

- Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification.

- Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders):. Minimum 12th pass. Additionally, candidates should possess a Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for the training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognised under the National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognised by the Central Govt.

