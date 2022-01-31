IOCL Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Last day to apply for several vacancies on iocl.com, details here

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued notification for Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices posts. IOCL is looking to fill a total of 626 vacancies in the States & Union Territory of North India Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of IOCL- iocl.com. The last date for the submission of the application is January 31, 2022.
IOCL Recruitment 2022: Important Date
- Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 31 January 2022
- IOCL Apprentice Exam Date - 06 February 2022
- IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Date - 02 February 2022
IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details (Technician Apprentice)
Delhi – 61
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Haryana – 36
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Himachal Pradesh - 8
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Jammu & Kashmir – 8
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Punjab – 42
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Rajasthan – 42
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
UP – 113
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Uttarakhand – 9
- Technician Apprentice- Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice- Electrical
- Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice -Civil
- Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details (Trade Apprentice)
Delhi - 42
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
Haryana – 24
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
HP – 5
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
J&K – 5
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
Punjab - 28
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
Rajasthan - 28
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
UP - 75
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
Uttarakhand – 6
- Trade Apprentice -Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanist
- Trade Apprentice-Accountant
IOCL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
Candidates should be between 18 to 24 years of age.
IOCL Recruitment 2022: Detailed notification and direct link
IOCL Northern Region Apprentice Notification Download
IOCL Northern Region Apprentice Online Application Link
IOCL Recruitment 2022: Educational Requirements
- Trade Apprentice - Regular Full-time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT.
- Technician Apprentice - 3 years Diploma in Engineering from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against the reserved position.
- Trade Apprentice-Accountant: Regular Full Time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.
- Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification.
- Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders):. Minimum 12th pass. Additionally, candidates should possess a Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for the training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognised under the National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognised by the Central Govt.