New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is seeking to hire for Junior Engineering Assistant vacancies. Interested candidates can apply on the official IOCL website at iocl.com on or before May 28, 2022. The IOCL recruitment drive will fill a total of 19 Junior Engineering Assistant posts.



IOCL Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production)

Candidates should have three years Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery & Petrochemical Engineering or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC candidates against reserved positions, the official notification said.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)

As per IOCL notice, candidates must have "3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized Institute/University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC candidates against reserved positions."

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Junior Engineering Assistant IV (Production) 18 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant IV (Instrumentation) 1 post

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to undertake Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT).

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General, EWS and OBC (NCL) categories have to pay Rs 150 as application fee (non-refundable) through SBI e- collect only. While SC/ST/EXM candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Rs 25,000-1,05,000

Direct link to official notification HERE.

ALSO READ: TNPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive Officer posts on tnpsc.gov.in, check salary, other details here