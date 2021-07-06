हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). ITBP Recruitment 2021

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration process starts, check eligibility & important dates



ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration process starts, check eligibility & important dates

The registration process for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Constable Recruitment 2021 has begun on Monday (July 5). For candidates interested in applying for the position of ITBP constable can get their application forms on the website of the ITBP https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. All interested candidates can visit the official website of the ITBP https://www.itbpolice.nic.in to check details and submit an online application for the recruitment process.

The last date for the submission of completely filled application forms is September 2. Candidates will be selected on the basis of screening of application, physical standard test, and detailed medical exam. The application fee for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021 is Rs 100.

 

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria:

To apply for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021, a candidate must have passed Matriculation (10th) or its equivalent examination from a recognized board. According to the official notification, the age for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021 limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 23 years.

All candidates will have to be present for the documents verification, physical and medical test. The minimum qualifying marks for all categories such as UR/ SC/ ST/ OBC candidates is 08 marks.

 

Simple steps to apply for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021:

1. Visit the official website of ITBP Recruitment – recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

2. Click on the recruitment link available on the homepage of the website

3. You will be redirected to the registration page

4. Enter the details as asked on the page to register

5. Fill in the online application form

6. Click and submit the application form and save it for future use.

