ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Get job without exams, check details here

New Delhi: An opportunity for those looking for work with Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). ITBP has invited applications for the post of GD Constable. Interested candidates can visit the official website: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The registration process had begun on July 5 and will end on September 2, 2021. A total of 65 vacancies are to be filled for non-gazetted and non-ministerial posts in group C under the sports quota.

To apply click the DIRECT LINK FOR REGISTRATION

Eligibility criteria-

Candidates should have passed Class 10th or its equivalent examination from a recognized board.

Age limit-

Candidates should be between 18 years to 23 years of age.

Application fee-

An application fee of Rs 100 will be charged for each candidate.

Selection process-

Candidates will have to come for a) Documentation b) Physical Standard Test c) Detailed Medical Test. The minimum qualifying mark for all candidates will be 08.