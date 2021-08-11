हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ITBP Recruitment 2021

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Get job without exams, check details here

Interested candidates can apply for ITBP GD Constables recruitment 2021 by visiting the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Get job without exams, check details here
Picture credits: Twitter

New Delhi: An opportunity for those looking for work with Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). ITBP has invited applications for the post of GD Constable. Interested candidates can visit the official website: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. 

The registration process had begun on July 5 and will end on September 2, 2021. A total of 65 vacancies are to be filled for non-gazetted and non-ministerial posts in group C under the sports quota.

To apply click the DIRECT LINK FOR REGISTRATION

Eligibility criteria-

Candidates should have passed Class 10th or its equivalent examination from a recognized board.

Age limit-

Candidates should be between 18 years to 23 years of age.

Application fee-

An application fee of Rs 100 will be charged for each candidate.

Selection process-

Candidates will have to come for a) Documentation b) Physical Standard Test c) Detailed Medical Test. The minimum qualifying mark for all candidates will be 08.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ITBP Recruitment 2021ITBP GC Constable Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021
Next
Story

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Good news! Class 10 candidates can apply at drdo.gov.in, know details

Must Watch

PT10M6S

Badhir News: 'Whatever happened yesterday is shameful for Democracy', Venkaiah Naidu says