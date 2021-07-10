हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ITBP GD Constable Recruitment: Get salary as per 7th Pay commission, know eligibility, important dates and steps to apply

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has issued a notification inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) Group C (non-gazetted and non-ministerial) on a temporary basis against Sports Quota. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of ITBP recruitment at https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/index.php.

“Applications are invited from eligible Indian citizens (MALE & FEMALE) for filling up the 65 vacancies for the Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial posts of Constable (General Duty) in Group ‘C’ on a temporary basis likely to be made permanent in Indo-Tibetan Border

Police Force against Sports Quota as per table at Para 2(a). The posts have All India liability and selected candidates can be posted anywhere in India and even abroad. On appointment, the candidates shall be governed by the ITBPF Act, 1992 and ITBPF Rules, 1994”, the official notification read.

A total of 65 vacancies in 12 sports disciplines — Wrestling, Kabaddi, Karate, Archery, Wushu, Taekwondo, Judo, Gymnastics, Sports Shooting, Ski, Boxing, Ice Hockey will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Other allowances: The post will carry Dearness Allowance, Ration Money, Washing Allowance, Special Compensatory Allowance while posted in specified border areas, free uniform, free accommodation or HRA, Transport Allowance, Free Leave Pass, Free medical facilities, and any other allowance as admissible in the Force from time to time under the rules/instructions.

 

Age Limit: 

The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 23 years.

Educational Qualification: 

The candidates should have completed matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board.

 

Selection Process:

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination.

 

Important Dates for Applications:

Starting Date of Online Application: July 5, 2021

Last Date of Online Application: Sept 2, 2021

 

Steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

2. Click on the “New User Registration” tab

3. Submit your details

4. Log in and proceed with the application process

5. Upload the required documents and pay the applicable fee

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). ITBP Recruitment 2021
