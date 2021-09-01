ITBP Recruitment 2021: Tomorrow is the last day to apply for Constable posts, check salary, other details

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force has invited applications for the recruitment of meritorious sportspersons to the post of Constable (General duty) under sports quota.

A total of 65 vacancies have been released for both male and female candidates in Group C (non-gazetted and non-ministerial).

The selections will be done for sportspersons of various disciplines - Wrestling, Kabaddi, Karate, Archery, Wushu, Taekwondo, Judo, Gymnastics, Sports Shooting, Ski, Boxing and Ice Hockey.

However, time is running out as tomorrow i.e. September 2 is the last date to apply for the job. The application process started on July 5, 2021. The last date of receipt of the online application is September 2, 2021, before midnight.

Interested candidates can apply for the job through the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in before the deadline.

ITBP Recruitment 2021 - Salary:

Selected candidates will be appointed at Level 3 in the pay matrix of Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100 (7th CPC). Other allowances will also be applicable.

ITBP Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit and Eligibility:

Candidates must be between 18 years to 23 years of age. The applicants must have passed class Matriculation or 10th Board exam or its equal exam to be eligible.